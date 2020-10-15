See Ann Arbor’s fall colors from a helicopter

ANN ARBOR – Helicopter company MI Flight Aviation is offering helicopter tours in Ann Arbor to take in the beautiful fall colors on Oct. 24 and 25.

Its Fall Scenery Tour is $40 per person, with a two person minimum. Flights take off from the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport at 801 Airport Dr.

In addition to the Fall Scenery Tour, the company offers an $80 flight over downtown Ann Arbor and the Big House.

Tours are limited to three people. According to the company, small children onboard may sit on adults' laps.

As for safety precautions due to COVID-19, the company has taken the following measures:

We eliminated the use of headsets and have individually wrapped disposable earplugs instead.

We have implemented a virtual wait-list and texting service similar to what restaurants use. This eliminates passengers from having to wait in line. Instead, they arrive at the airport and check in with our staff, and get placed in line virtually so that they can check on their phone the entire time to see their place. 15 minutes before their flight they will receive a text message telling them that it is almost their turn. If they arrive after the 15 minutes, they are simply the next group up, we do not require anyone to wait again.

When possible, doors are off on the helicopter which provides a lot of fresh air. If the doors cannot be off due to cooler temperatures, we open the small vents in the bottom of the doors so that fresh air is always in the cabin.

Our staff opens and closes the helicopter doors to eliminate high-touch surfaces and to ensure all doors are safe and secure.

The helicopter gets sanitized before we start, at the end of the day and disinfected every hour while we are operating.

We provide wipes and hand sanitizers to any passenger who would like it.

For more information and to book a tour, visit www.miflightaviation.com/ann-arbor-tours.