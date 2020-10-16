Women’s March Ann Arbor takes to the Diag on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – Members of the public are invited to take part in Women’s March Ann Arbor as marches are scheduled across the country on Saturday.

The event will begin at the University of Michigan Diag at noon where attendees will hear from speakers before marching to Ann Arbor City Hall to encourage community members to vote.

Speakers include:

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell

Michigan State Representative Donna Lasinkski

County Commissioner Shannon Beeman

The event is organized by an Ann Arbor-based network called Shine & Rise, which supports women and other underrepresented groups in the tech in Southeastern Michigan.

“We feel the work of the Women’s March strongly aligns with our values,” founders Kristina Oberly, Alison Todak, Claire Small and Rachel Phillips said in a statement.

“It is so important that women’s voices are heard, whether in politics or technology, and we wanted to ensure people in the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area have the opportunity to come together (safely) in solidarity and hope for the future before the upcoming election.”

Masks are required.

Participants are asked to RSVP ahead of the event. For information on where to park, click here.

The University of Michigan Diag is at 913 S. University Ave.