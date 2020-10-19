City of Ann Arbor survey seeks public input on budget priorities

ANN ARBOR – How do you believe the city should be spending its funds?

The city of Ann Arbor released a new Priority Based Budgeting Survey on Monday which seeks to gauge public opinion on city spending.

On Oct. 5, City Council approved to employ The National Research Center to conduct the survey. According to a news release:

“The goal of the online-only community-wide survey aims to obtain meaningful and broad citizen input to assist staff and City Council members in developing the city’s fiscal years 2022 and 2023 budget and spending priorities.”

The City Administrator will submit to City Council the recommended fiscal year 2022 budget on April 19, 2021, in accordance with the City Charter. Fiscal year 2022 starts on July 1, 2021 and ends on June 30, 2022. Though city officials plan for multi-year budgets, City Council are limited to adopting one fiscal year at a time.

City officials are asking all residents to share their insights through the online-only survey. It is available in three languages and should take roughly 20 minutes to complete.

The deadline to complete the survey is Nov. 24.

Here are the links below:

English Survey: https://polco.us/sac754.

Simplified Chinese: https://polco.us/s27cbd.

Spanish: https://polco.us/scb0eb.

The survey’s results will be shared by City Council members in December and will be made visible to the community on the city’s budget public process website.