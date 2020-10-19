45ºF

Michigan football game vs. Michigan State will kick off at noon on Halloween

Wolverines will host Spartans for second straight season

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Kwity Paye #19 of the Michigan Wolverines makes the stop on Elijah Collins #24 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 40-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year’s Michigan vs. Michigan State game will kick off at noon on Halloween.

The two in-state rivals are scheduled to square off the second week of the Big Ten’s shortened season. Due to the irregularities created by the pandemic-shortened schedule, the Spartans will be forced to travel to Ann Arbor for the second year in a row.

No. 18 Michigan opens the season Saturday at No. 21 Minnesota, while Michigan State hosts Rutgers.

Last season, Michigan defeated Michigan State 44-10 at the Big House, marking the second-straight victory for the Maize and Blue in the rivalry.

Michigan State is starting a new era under head coach Mel Tucker, who came from Colorado to replace Mark Dantonio, who won 114 games across 13 seasons in East Lansing.

Both teams will break in new quarterbacks this season after Shea Patterson and Brian Lewerke graduated. Michigan is looking to return to the College Football Playoff picture under Jim Harbaugh after a bit of a disappointing 2019 season, while MSU comes off back-to-back six-loss seasons.

