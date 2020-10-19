46ºF

New Biden campaign ad spotlights Ann Arbor’s The Blind Pig

‘This is Trump’s economy,' said co-owner in video

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A new ad by Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign aired Sunday on CBS during NFL games featuring an iconic local music venue.

Titled “The Blind Pig," the video features the venue’s co-owner Joe Malcoun, who criticizes President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent impact on small businesses nationwide.

“For 50 years the Blind Pig has been open and crowded, but right now it’s an empty room,” Malcoun said in the ad. “This is the reality of Trump’s COVID response.”

“We don’t know how much longer we can survive not having any revenue,” Malcoun continued.

According to the Biden campaign, the Beastie Boys broke their yearslong anti-ad streak by allowing the campaign to use their song “Sabotage” in the video.

The ad has been widely circulated on social media and as of Monday afternoon received more than 380,000 views.

Ann Arbor’s Mayor Christopher Taylor shared the ad on his Facebook page, saying “Joe Malcoun and The Blind Pig A2 tell it how it is.”

