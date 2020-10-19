University of Michigan quarantine, isolation housing occupancy pushes past 50%

ANN ARBOR – Quarantine and isolation housing occupancy at the University of Michigan stood at 52.2% on Monday, according to the school’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
Mary Markley residence hall is currently housing the most students with positive COVID-19 cases. U-M and the Washtenaw County Health Department on Saturday released an order requiring all residents in Markley to practice enhanced social distancing and to stop attending in-person classes for 14 days.
“Due to the high prevalence of cases in Markley and the lack of cooperation from a high proportion of residents who have still not participated in mandatory testing-- thus increasing the overall risk for residents -- we are taking additional immediate measures to protect all Markley residents and prevent further spread of COVID-19,” read the notice.
Here’s how the numbers break down, according to residence hall:
- Mary Markley: 99
- South Quadrangle: 47
- West Quadrangle: 37
- East Quadrangle: 17
- Mosher Jordan Hall: 17
- Oxford Housing: 13
- Alice Lloyd Hall: 7
- Bursley Hall: 7
- Couzens Hall: 5
As of Monday afternoon, the university has not posted data for Oct. 19 as coronavirus cases rise across the state.
To see U-M’s COVID-19 data dashboard, visit www.campusblueprint.umich.edu/dashboard.
