All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan quarantine, isolation housing occupancy pushes past 50%

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, Michigan, COVID-19, COVID-19 Testing, Coronavirus, Quarantine Housing, Residence Halls, Students, Quarantine, Pandemic, Health, Safety, Data, COVID-19 Data
A cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported at the South Quad residence hall on Sept. 18.
A cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported at the South Quad residence hall on Sept. 18. (University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR – Quarantine and isolation housing occupancy at the University of Michigan stood at 52.2% on Monday, according to the school’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Mary Markley residence hall is currently housing the most students with positive COVID-19 cases. U-M and the Washtenaw County Health Department on Saturday released an order requiring all residents in Markley to practice enhanced social distancing and to stop attending in-person classes for 14 days.

“Due to the high prevalence of cases in Markley and the lack of cooperation from a high proportion of residents who have still not participated in mandatory testing-- thus increasing the overall risk for residents -- we are taking additional immediate measures to protect all Markley residents and prevent further spread of COVID-19,” read the notice.

Here’s how the numbers break down, according to residence hall:

  • Mary Markley: 99
  • South Quadrangle: 47
  • West Quadrangle: 37
  • East Quadrangle: 17
  • Mosher Jordan Hall: 17
  • Oxford Housing: 13
  • Alice Lloyd Hall: 7
  • Bursley Hall: 7
  • Couzens Hall: 5

As of Monday afternoon, the university has not posted data for Oct. 19 as coronavirus cases rise across the state.

To see U-M’s COVID-19 data dashboard, visit www.campusblueprint.umich.edu/dashboard.

