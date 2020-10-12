13 COVID-19 cases linked to popular bar, restaurant near University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Health officials have linked 13 positive COVID-19 cases to a popular bar and a restaurant near the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.

Officials said anyone who visited the Brown Jug on South University Avenue from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 or on Oct. 6 should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who visited Chapala Mexican Restaurant at 211 North Main Street on Oct. 1 might also have been exposed, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Customers who visited these two locations on the above dates should stay away from others as much as possible for 14 days, officials said. They should also seek COVID-19 testing.

Health officials have linked 13 positive cases to the two establishments.

“In most situations, we can contact individuals exposed to COVID-19 directly,” Washtenaw County health officer Jimena Loveluck said. “Unfortunately, with the number of positive cases that report visiting each of these establishments at crowded times, there is a possibility of widespread, public exposure.”

Washtenaw County has confirmed 3,654 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Officials said 80% of the cases reported during the two weeks ending Oct. 7 were in people ages 18-22.

Residents in Washtenaw County are required to wear face coverings in public and maintain at least six feet of distance between those who don’t live in the same households.