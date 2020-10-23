Ann Arbor Art Center to host virtual art camps during fall, winter school breaks

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center is bringing back its distance learning initiatives after the success of its first-ever virtual art camp over the summer.
Registration is now open for three new online art camps for Ann Arbor Public Schools' fall, winter and mid-winter breaks. Its fall camp has an autumn theme, its winter camp has a New Year’s theme and its mid-winter camp’s theme is jungle explorers.
According to the Ann Arbor Art Center’s website, each three-day virtual camp includes:
- 3 Virtual Art Camp sessions featuring 1 project per session. Sessions will be hosted on Zoom where campers will have access to live demos, feedback, quick games, and icebreakers. Most importantly, campers will have a fun opportunity to connect with each other and showcase their artwork.
- An ArtBox filled with project materials. ArtBoxes will contain most supplies needed for the virtual art camp projects. A list of common materials participants will need to supply is available on each Virtual Art Camp page.
- Flexibility that is built into our projects, materials, and interactive sessions. We recognize that each child has different interests, skill levels, and works at their own pace.
- Password-protected access to class recordings for a 5-day time period after a given Written and illustrated instructions are included in each ArtBox for those who prefer less screen time or have limited internet access.
Sessions run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
For more information about the upcoming art camps and to register, visit www.annarborartcenter.org/virtual-art-camps.
