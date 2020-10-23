Ann Arbor Art Center to host virtual art camps during fall, winter school breaks

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center is bringing back its distance learning initiatives after the success of its first-ever virtual art camp over the summer.

Registration is now open for three new online art camps for Ann Arbor Public Schools' fall, winter and mid-winter breaks. Its fall camp has an autumn theme, its winter camp has a New Year’s theme and its mid-winter camp’s theme is jungle explorers.

According to the Ann Arbor Art Center’s website, each three-day virtual camp includes:

3 Virtual Art Camp sessions featuring 1 project per session. Sessions will be hosted on Zoom where campers will have access to live demos, feedback, quick games, and icebreakers. Most importantly, campers will have a fun opportunity to connect with each other and showcase their artwork.

An ArtBox filled with project materials. ArtBoxes will contain most supplies needed for the virtual art camp projects. A list of common materials participants will need to supply is available on each Virtual Art Camp page.

Flexibility that is built into our projects, materials, and interactive sessions. We recognize that each child has different interests, skill levels, and works at their own pace.

Password-protected access to class recordings for a 5-day time period after a given Written and illustrated instructions are included in each ArtBox for those who prefer less screen time or have limited internet access.

Sessions run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

For more information about the upcoming art camps and to register, visit www.annarborartcenter.org/virtual-art-camps.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!