Halloween Drive to present spooky scenes at Domino’s Farms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday and Saturday, drive through Domino’s Farms Petting Farm while watching spooktacular scenes at the Halloween Drive.
Attendees will drive along a marked path and stop to watch three theatrical Halloween-themed scenes performed by the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre and Dexter Community Players. Scenes involve a trio of witches, zombies, alien invaders, a mourning lover and spirits of the dearly departed.
There will also be surprises, Halloween decor and appearances by Ann Arbor’s Violin Monster.
Drive-thrus will happen between 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and from 4-6 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Each Halloween Drive lasts about 30 minutes.
Tickets cost $30 per car and must be pre-ordered for a place in line. Additional treat bags can be purchased for $5 each. Tickets are limited.
Click here to buy tickets.
Find more information about Halloween Drive here.
Domino’s Farms Petting Farm is at 3001 Earhart Rd.
✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
Tickets are on sale now for Halloween Drive! Come join #DCP and #A2CT for this socially-distanced drive-through...Posted by Ann Arbor Civic Theatre on Tuesday, October 20, 2020