Halloween Drive to present spooky scenes at Domino’s Farms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday and Saturday, drive through Domino’s Farms Petting Farm while watching spooktacular scenes at the Halloween Drive.

Attendees will drive along a marked path and stop to watch three theatrical Halloween-themed scenes performed by the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre and Dexter Community Players. Scenes involve a trio of witches, zombies, alien invaders, a mourning lover and spirits of the dearly departed.

There will also be surprises, Halloween decor and appearances by Ann Arbor’s Violin Monster.

Drive-thrus will happen between 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and from 4-6 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Each Halloween Drive lasts about 30 minutes.

Tickets cost $30 per car and must be pre-ordered for a place in line. Additional treat bags can be purchased for $5 each. Tickets are limited.

Find more information about Halloween Drive here.

Domino’s Farms Petting Farm is at 3001 Earhart Rd.

