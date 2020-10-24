43ºF

Halloween Drive to present spooky scenes at Domino’s Farms

Limited tickets available

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

The Halloween Drive will happen on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Domino's Farms Petting Farm in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday and Saturday, drive through Domino’s Farms Petting Farm while watching spooktacular scenes at the Halloween Drive.

Attendees will drive along a marked path and stop to watch three theatrical Halloween-themed scenes performed by the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre and Dexter Community Players. Scenes involve a trio of witches, zombies, alien invaders, a mourning lover and spirits of the dearly departed.

There will also be surprises, Halloween decor and appearances by Ann Arbor’s Violin Monster.

Drive-thrus will happen between 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and from 4-6 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Each Halloween Drive lasts about 30 minutes.

Tickets cost $30 per car and must be pre-ordered for a place in line. Additional treat bags can be purchased for $5 each. Tickets are limited.

Click here to buy tickets.

Find more information about Halloween Drive here.

Domino’s Farms Petting Farm is at 3001 Earhart Rd.

