Michigan General Election Results for Washtenaw County on Nov. 3, 2020

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Washtenaw County, Michigan races here.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Election results for Washtenaw County:
County-wide races:
- Washtenaw County Clerk
- Washtenaw County Treasurer
- Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners
- Washtenaw County Natural Land Millage Proposal
- Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees
- Circuit, District Court Judges (22nd Circuit, 14B District)
Results for Washtenaw County communities:
- Ann Arbor
- Ann Arbor Township
- Augusta Township
- Barton
- Bridgewater Township
- Chelsea
- Dexter
- Dexter Township
- Lodi Township
- Manchester Township
- Milan
- Northfield Township
- Pittsfield Township
- Saline
- Scio Township
- Superior Township
- Sylvan Township
- Webster Township
- York Township
- Ypsilanti
