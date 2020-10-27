Spirit Halloween to host annual ‘reverse trick-or-treating’ event at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

ANN ARBOR – Spirit of Children will be continuing its tradition this year by bringing Halloween fun to young patients at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

During the “reverse trick-or-treat” event, Mott child life specialists will deliver special care packages with activity books, treat bags, assorted costumes and crayons donated by the organization to Little Victors.

Director of Child and Family Life at Mott, Lindsay Heering, said her team was challenged this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every year we look for ways to bring Halloween festivities to children at Mott who are missing traditional celebrations because they’re at the hospital,” Heering said in a statement.

“This year we had to get more creative because of COVID-19 and find activities that follow social distancing and other safety guidelines. We are grateful to the Spirit of Children for helping us bring Halloween fun to our hospital and for their continuous support of our Child Life programs that support children and their families all year.”

The nonprofit arm of Spirit Halloween supports Child Life programs that aim to make hospitalization more comfortable for children and their families.

Since 2010, Spirit of Children has donated $494,950 to Mott’s Child and Family Life department, benefitting the art therapy program, the hospital’s activity room, the expansion of child life services and more.

Over the last five years, Spirit of Children has donated more than 1,000 costumes to Mott Children’s inpatients and their siblings at Halloween parties.

In addition to Halloween-themed packages, Mott will also be offering art therapy kits to families to decorate their rooms.

Music therapists and child life specialists at Mott have also partnered with Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan to host a virtual Halloween party that will feature a special Monster mash video.