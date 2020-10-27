Wisconsin likely to be without star QB Graham Mertz against Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It appears Wisconsin will be without star QB Graham Mertz -- and possibly its top three quarterbacks -- when it travels to Ann Arbor in three weeks to play Michigan.

Mertz shined in his debut as Wisconsin’s starter Friday, completing 20 of 21 pass attempts for 248 yards and five touchdowns against Illinois. Over the weekend, reports emerged that Mertz had tested positive for COVID-19.

That first positive test came from an antigen test, and on Tuesday, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported that Mertz tested positive for a second time -- presumably through a polymerase chain reaction test.

Per the Big Ten’s coronavirus protocols, Mertz will have to be out for 21 days, meaning he will miss Wisconsin’s matchups with Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan.

The Wolverines are scheduled to host the Badgers on Nov. 14.

Losing Mertz is a major blow to Wisconsin, but it’s even more significant considering last year’s starter, Jack Coan, had foot surgery earlier in the month.

Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs for yards during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (2019 Getty Images)

There’s no definitive timetable for Coan’s return, but being back just 40 days after surgery to play against Michigan would be a quick turnaround.

After Mertz and Coan, the next man up would be third-stringer Chase Wolf. Unfortunately, Wolf has also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, though he hasn’t had a second positive test confirmed.

That would put Wisconsin without its top three quarterbacks for the next three weeks, and redshirt junior Danny Vanden Boom would take over. He’s thrown one career pass for three yards and was a three-star pro-style passer in the 2017 recruiting class.

The Big Ten put strict COVID-19 protocols in place when it reversed the decision to postpone football season. Those protocols figure to be an issue for many teams throughout the eight-week regular season, and Wisconsin is the first clear victim.