Zingerman’s Mail Order looking to fill seasonal positions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Zingerman’s Mail Order, the online arm of Zingerman’s Community of Businesses, is hiring.

The company is looking for seasonal workers to fill 300 open positions at its warehouse. Base pay for the positions is $15.50 per hour and includes paid training, paid lunches, Zingerman’s discounts and discounted eye care at SEE.

Work begins in October and will end around December 30th, 2020, according to the Zingerman’s jobs website.

Available positions also include holiday kitchen staff, dishwashers and forklift operators.

Interested? Find out more about each position at zingermansjobs.com.

