New Ann Arbor roads closures to start Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Expect delays next Monday when two new road closures in downtown Ann Arbor begin.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, Wall Street by the Kellog Eye Center will be closed from Maiden Lane Court to Broadway Street.

Northwest-bound traffic will use Maiden Lane to access Broadway Street, Plymouth Road or Moore Street. Northbound traffic for the Wall Street East parking structure and surface lots will be allowed from Maiden Lane Court to Nielsen Court. Southbound traffic and pedestrian traffic will not be affected.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The closure is expected to end at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, according to a notice from the City of Ann Arbor.

At 9 a.m. the same day, East William Street between South Main Street and South Fourth Avenue will close for ten days for road work. Eastbound traffic on West William Street will be detoured to South Main Street, Packard Street, South Fourth Avenue and onto East William Street.

Traffic coming in the opposite direction will do the reverse by detouring to South Fourth Avenue, Packard Street, South Main Street and then to West William Street.

This closure is expected to end at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Want to see more Ann Arbor traffic? Check our traffic map.