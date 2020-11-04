City of Ann Arbor seeks public input on planned Gallup Park improvements

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation will hold an online public meeting on Nov. 12 to get input on planned improvements for the vehicle bridge and surrounding areas of the park road and the Border-to-Border trail.

The virtual community meeting will begin at 7 p.m. during which city staff will provide updates about the project, which include several design options.

The areas under review are outlined in red. (City of Ann Arbor)

The designs were developed after the city received hundreds of responses to an online survey earlier this year.

To join the webinar, click here.

The passcode is 721373 or call one of these toll-free numbers: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 206 337 9723 or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5247 (Toll Free). The webinar ID is 964 1532 4995.

International numbers available: https://a2gov.zoom.us/u/acEq9AyiP

