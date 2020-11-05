University of Michigan awards staff three extra paid days off around holidays

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan faculty and staff have something more to smile about this week.

In an email to eligible employees on Wednesday, provost Susan Collins, chief financial officer Kevin Hegarty and associate vice president for human resources Richard Holcomb announced an additional three paid vacation days around the holidays.

“Remote working and teaching, virtual classrooms for children and adjusting to important public health measures have made agility a hallmark of the year, and our faculty and staff have risen to the challenge,” they wrote. “This additional paid time off is one small way to recognize and express gratitude to our faculty and staff.”

The additional days off are Nov. 25 and Dec. 23-24.

Regular faculty and staff eligible for season days on the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses will receive the additional time off.

While those working in the medical school are excluded from receiving the days off, Michigan Medicine announced separate measures this week in recognition of faculty and staff, including a $500 bonus for faculty and non-bargained for staff, the reinstatement of both their retirement matching funds and discretionary spending for professional development

U-M employees covered by a collective bargaining agreement are not immediately eligible since time off is set by their contract. University Human Resources will work with unions to see if there are applicable season days that can be used for these bargaining units.

