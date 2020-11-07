Ann Arbor Parks and Rec offers free golf for veterans on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Dust off those clubs and tee up!

On Wednesday, veterans can play a free round of golf at Huron Hills Golf Course courtesy of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreations in honor of Veterans Day.

Participants can play five-and-six-hole rounds for free and receive a free power cart rental. Golfers wanting to play 11 holes, the maximum allowed right now at HHCG due to construction, will just pay $5.

To schedule tee times in advance, call the HHGC clubhouse at 734-794-6246.

Golf course construction began in September and consists of wetland creation and creek restoration to an area that will be called Benz Creek in the near future. It is expected to be completed in Spring 2021.

