New Humane Society of Huron Valley program encourages youth literacy with adoptable animals

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Children in the Ann Arbor area can now practice their reading with an attentive (and possibly drooling) audience.

Humane Society of Huron Valley’s latest program, Reading Rescue, partners homeless animals in its care with children looking to read to a nonjudgmental partner.

“It’s so heartwarming and a real win-win,” said HSHV Vice President of Humane Education and Volunteering Karen Patterson in a release on the nonprofit’s website.

“Research shows that children can improve their reading speed and accuracy by reading aloud repeatedly. And while it’s sometimes tough for them to do this in front of their peers or parents, the animals provide an attentive audience who not only dote on their every word, but don’t flinch when they stumble. So the children’s confidence in reading improves, too.”

Participants can read their favorite book to HSHV animals on selected Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Each session costs $10, and include covers a humane education lesson, a group read-aloud time and a dog meet-and-greet.

The program is limited to 8 children between ages 6-11. Facial coverings are required and each session is drop-off only. Parents cannot attend due to social distancing concerns but will be asked COVID-19 related health questions when dropping off their children.

Pre-registration is required.

Find registration information for each scheduled session here.

Rescue Reading will take place on

Sunday, Nov. 8: 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15: 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, Nov. 18: 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22: 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, Nov. 25: 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m. – noon