Free flu shot event to take place near Ann Arbor on Thursday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department announced Monday it will be holding a no-cost flu vaccine event in Manchester this week.

On Thursday, from 1-5:30 p.m., health care professionals will be offering free drive-thru or walk-up vaccinations to community members at Emanuel United Church of Christ at 324 W. Main Street.

The event had previously been postponed, but the department has received flu vaccine supplies in full.

No preregistration is required to attend. Upon arrival, you will be asked to show identification that shows your name and date of birth.

The Health Department urges those with health insurance to go to their health provider or to a pharmacy to receive a flu vaccine, if they are able. If you have an insurance card and plan on attending the event, you are asked to bring it with you. The Health Department will bill insurance companies when possible.

Those without health insurance can receive a flu vaccination at no cost. The vaccine protects against four strains of the flu and will be administered via injectable shot or nasal spray, depending upon availability.

The Health Department urges everyone 6 months and older to receive a flu vaccine this year to reduce the number of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations or deaths due to flu.

Getting vaccinated against the flu can also reduce the risk of becoming sick with the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

For more information about the Health Department and to see other community flu vaccine events, visit washtenaw.org/flushots.