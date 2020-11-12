38ºF

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered at Ypsilanti District Library on Saturday

Pop-up site made possible by Washtenaw County Health Department

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will be setting up a no-cost, pop-up COVID-19 testing site at the Ypsilanti District Library Whittaker Branch on Saturday.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and those coming to get tested can either drive-thru or walk up. Testing will be offered to anyone with or without symptoms.

Ypsilanti District Library is at 5577 Whittaker Road.

The service is free regardless of health insurance status. To participate, pre-register here.

Once registered, you may arrive at the testing site anytime during its operating hours.

For more information and for a list of permanent testing sites throughout Washtenaw County, visit the Health Department’s COVID-19 testing website.

