Free COVID-19 testing to be offered at Ypsilanti District Library on Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will be setting up a no-cost, pop-up COVID-19 testing site at the Ypsilanti District Library Whittaker Branch on Saturday.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and those coming to get tested can either drive-thru or walk up. Testing will be offered to anyone with or without symptoms.

Ypsilanti District Library is at 5577 Whittaker Road.

The service is free regardless of health insurance status. To participate, pre-register here.

Once registered, you may arrive at the testing site anytime during its operating hours.

For more information and for a list of permanent testing sites throughout Washtenaw County, visit the Health Department’s COVID-19 testing website.

