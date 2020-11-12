Owner of Ann Arbor’s Shalimar Restaurant opening gift shop next door

ANN ARBOR – The owner of Shalimar Restaurant on Main St. is expanding his business to include a gift shop right next door to his eatery.

Samir Patel said his restaurant has established a loyal following over the years, and he found that those who visit the downtown area tend to enjoy both eating and shopping.

While many small businesses in Ann Arbor have struggled to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, Patel said Shalimar Restaurant has thrived thanks to high volumes of takeout orders and the closure of Main St. to allow for outdoor dining.

“The weekend street closure was greatly appreciated and overall we did good as expected,” Patel wrote A4 via email.

The new shop -- Perfumes & Gifts by Shalimar -- will sell designer candles and perfumes, bath and body products, occasional cards, artisan crafts and more.

For guests planning to visit, Patel said all the standard safety protocols will be in place to ensure a safe shopping experience, including mask wearing, social distancing, temperature logs for employees, use of sanitizer and keeping the shop sanitized. For those who’d like to stay in their cars, curbside pick up of orders will also be available.

The store will have its grand opening on Nov. 20.

For more information, visit www.shalimargifts.com.

Perfumes & Gifts by Shalimar is at 305 S. Main St.