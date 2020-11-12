Plum Market, Shipt launch same-day delivery in Ann Arbor, Metro Detroit

ANN ARBOR – Plum Market fans, rejoice.

The grocery store featuring locally sourced products has announced same-day delivery in Ann Arbor and the Detroit metro area in partnership with delivery service Shipt.

Same-day delivery kicked off on Thursday, which includes beer, wine and spirits. To accept alcohol deliveries, customers must be 21 years of age or older and present identification.

Now through Dec. 24, Shipt customers will receive 50% off passes, which can be purchased with each delivery and require no long term commitment. New customers can also purchase an annual Shipt membership for $49 -- regularly $99 -- and enjoy free delivery on all orders over $35.

“Our new partnership with Shipt enables us to offer Plum Market guests a convenient and cost-effective home delivery option,” Matt Jonna, CEO and Co-Founder of Plum Market, said in a statement. “It will also help us widen our audience and reach families who are interested in higher quality, natural and organic products.”

“Plum Market offers specialty and locally sourced products that customers love and value for their weekly shopping needs,” Kit Naramore, Vice President of Partner Success at Shipt, said in a statement. “Partnering with Plum Market gives us the opportunity to provide an additional layer of ease by delivering fresh and high quality goods to customers in Ann Arbor and Detroit.”

Shipt recently announced it plans to add an additional 100,000 shoppers across the country this holiday season, which will bring the company’s personal shopper team to over 300,000. The move will see hundreds of new shoppers added to the Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit area.

To see the special offer and to see if delivery is available in your area, visit shipt.com/plummarket.