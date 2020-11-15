Block of Miller Avenue in downtown Ann Arbor closes until December

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Heading downtown on Monday? You’ll want to skip this part of Miller Avenue for awhile.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, Miller Avenue between North Ashley and First streets will be closed to traffic.

Eastbound traffic heading into the downtown area will be detoured south on North Seventh Street, then east on West Huron Street and north on Main Street to Miller Avenue.

Commuters heading out of downtown or passing through via Miller Avenue will be rerouted down Main Street, west on West Huron Street and then north on North Seventh Street.

Local traffic to neighboring streets will be maintained.

The closure is expected to last until 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, according to a notice from the city of Ann Arbor.

