Ann Arbor District Library closes after staff members test positive for COVID-19

ANN ARBOR – All Ann Arbor District Library locations closed on Sunday after some staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an announcement by library director Josie Parker, AADL will be closed for at least two weeks.

This means that all lobbies will be closed and all scheduled pick ups have been canceled. Items ready to be picked up will stay in place until the branches reopen, at which time pick ups can be rescheduled.

While AADL’s outdoor drop boxes are still open, library staff will not be checking in materials at this time.

“No fees are being charged,” wrote Parker. “Feel free to hang onto anything you’ve got until we reopen.”

If items are returned during the closure, they will not show up as returned in your account. Requests can still be placed at this time, but will not be filled until all branches reopen.

“Don’t worry if you picked up items from the library recently; there was no exposure risk related to contactless pickups,” wrote Parker. “Thank you for your patience, and we’re sorry to suspend services. We look forward to reopening as soon as we safely can.”