Ann Arbor’s Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center modifies hours

ANN ARBOR – The Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center will be modifying its hours starting on Wednesday in response to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' latest emergency order and Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill’s recent announcement that all non-essential services will be closing in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The reduction of hours at the recreation center follows MDHHS' “three-week pause” order, which runs Wednesday through Dec. 8.

New facility hours through Dec. 8:

Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to noon, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The facility will be closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

For the next three weeks, the building will be open only to members at 25% capacity. The indoor pool will remain open with four lanes available.

Staff will continue to coordinate with the Washtenaw County Administrator and the Washtenaw County Health Department as measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 evolve.

“The unprecedented nature of this pandemic has required adaptability," Diane Carr, Recreation Center Superintendent, said in a news release. “Washtenaw County Parks is committed to keeping our community healthy and safe, and we will continue to follow the direction of our County Administration and the experts at the Health Department to guide our decision-making during this time. The health and safety of our members and our staff, have and always will be our top priority."

Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center is at 2960 Washtenaw Ave.

For facility updates and other park changes, visit washtenaw.org/parks.