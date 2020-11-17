Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater and State Theatre temporarily close for second time

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Theater and State Theatre are temporarily closing their doors, again.

On Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new set of COVID-19 restrictions as reported case numbers continue to rise. The restrictions will result in the temporary closing of several types of businesses, including theaters, for three weeks between Wednesday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 8.

On Monday, The Michigan Theater Foundation informed fans through an email that its two independent theaters would be closing ahead of the mandated dates and that screenings scheduled for Tuesday were canceled.

“Last night the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Governor Whitmer announced a new public health order that, beginning this Wednesday, closes many businesses, movie theaters among them, through December 8,” the email reads.

“The health of our community continues to be our top priority and so we have decided to cancel our scheduled movies starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17. If you have purchased tickets for an upcoming screening during this closure, we will reach out to you this week to make arrangements.”

The email states that the theaters will continue with their collective Virtual Movie Palace and virtual events, including Virtual Movie Trivia.

The Michigan Theater and State Theatre reopened in early October with limited screenings, reduced seating and concessions restrictions after being closed for over six months.

The new COVID restrictions will also impact many other industries including ice rinks and areas, in-person instruction for high schools and colleges, bowling alleys, casinos, arcades, bingo halls, organized sports (with exceptions) and stadiums.

