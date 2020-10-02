Ann Arbor’s historic Michigan Theater, State Theatre to reopen Oct. 9, 11

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After being closed for almost seven months, downtown Ann Arbor’s State Theatre and Michigan Theater will finally reopen.

The State Theatre will open with a screening of Aaron Sorkin’s "Trial of the Chicago 7″ on Oct. 9. The Michigan Theater will open on Oct. 11 with screenings of "The Personal History of David Copperfield " and “The Forty-Year-Old Version.”

The reopening comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2020-183 on Sept. 25. reopening theaters, bowling centers, performance venues, bingo halls, and indoor climbing facilities among others.

Online tickets sales will be open to Michigan Theater Foundation members on Friday, Oct. 2 and to the public on Monday, Oct.5.

Both of the independent theaters will open for one film screening per day to allow for cleaning.

The theaters have also implemented safety procedures including:

mandatory mask-wearing at all time

socially distanced and limited seating

no-touch ticketing

temperatures checks for visitors

updated HVAC systems for fresh air

The theaters will be limited to 20 percent capacity. Concessions will only be available as visitors leave the theaters.

Michigan Theater Foundation members and movie lovers will be able to see films on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“We’re excited to reopen and welcome back the community to these beloved and historic theaters,” said Russ Collins, executive director and CEO of the Michigan Theater Foundation in a statement.

“Over the past six months we have had many thoughtful conversations about how we can safely reopen to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff. With the help of Toyota, we have put in place equipment and procedures to ensure everyone’s safety and comfort as we reopen again as a community space. We are so happy to be able to reopen on October 9th and encourage any and all to provide feedback and express their concerns."

After it closed its doors on March 16, Michigan Theater worked with partnering production companies to offer a rotating schedule of virtual screenings. It has also offered its popcorn and concessions for pickup to improve the at-home movie experience.

Learn more about the Michigan Theater and State Theatre here.

