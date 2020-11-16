City of Ann Arbor closes ice rinks for three weeks

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor announced Monday the Buhr Park and Veterans Park ice arenas will be closed effective immediately for three weeks, in accordance with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' newest emergency order.

Although Buhr Park Ice Arena is outdoors, and the order focuses on indoor gathering places, the rule still applies.

“Since there is not an exemption for outdoor rinks in the order, both rinks will be closed during this time,” read the city’s website. “We will continue to evaluate the orders; and our goal is to reopen both rinks once permitted.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Due to the emergency order issued on Sunday, Nov. 15 by the @MichiganHHS, the @A2GOV ice arenas, Buhr and Veterans, are closed effective immediately for the next three weeks. Please visit https://t.co/2I2h6uEKL5 for additional information. Thank you for understanding. pic.twitter.com/y0c9Q7kQ3i — Ann Arbor Parks Rec (@A2Parks) November 16, 2020

In addition to ice rinks, the three-week pause includes the closure of high schools, colleges, casinos, bowling alleys, indoor dining, bingo halls, arcades and indoor waterparks.

All workers who can work remotely are strongly encouraged to do so in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Related reading: