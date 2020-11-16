43ºF

City of Ann Arbor closes ice rinks for three weeks

Move follows statewide emergency order to decrease spread of COVID-19

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Ice skating. (Credit: Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor announced Monday the Buhr Park and Veterans Park ice arenas will be closed effective immediately for three weeks, in accordance with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' newest emergency order.

Although Buhr Park Ice Arena is outdoors, and the order focuses on indoor gathering places, the rule still applies.

“Since there is not an exemption for outdoor rinks in the order, both rinks will be closed during this time,” read the city’s website. “We will continue to evaluate the orders; and our goal is to reopen both rinks once permitted.”

In addition to ice rinks, the three-week pause includes the closure of high schools, colleges, casinos, bowling alleys, indoor dining, bingo halls, arcades and indoor waterparks.

All workers who can work remotely are strongly encouraged to do so in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

