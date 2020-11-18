Downtown Ann Arbor area associations launch ‘Show Your Love A2’ campaign to support businesses

ANN ARBOR – With restaurants in Michigan closing for dine-in service for at least three weeks and residents urged to stay in their homes as much as possible, the future of many local businesses is unknown as COVID-19 cases surge and an uncertain winter lies ahead.

In order to bolster support for local eateries and merchants, the Kerrytown District, Main Street Ann Arbor, the State Street District, and the South University Area Association launched on Wednesday the “Show Your Love A2” campaign.

In two video clips, the owners of Zingerman’s Deli and Monahan’s Seafood Market, Mayor Christopher Taylor and more are featured in an effort to appeal to viewers to support downtown businesses now more than ever.

“Everyone has a favorite Downtown Ann Arbor memory, whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day at Conor O’Neill’s or Ashley’s, or walking around Kerrytown Shops and stopping at Zingerman’s for lunch,” said State St. Director Frances Todoro in a news release. “We want to keep the nostalgic charm of Ann Arbor thriving. What is your favorite memory or downtown tradition?”

According to the campaign, changing only 10% of your shopping habits can have a significant impact on the local economy.

“With each dollar spent at a local independent merchant, more than three times as much wealth is generated in the local economy compared to a dollar spent at chain-owned businesses,” reads the campaign.

Shopping locally also helps increase benefits and wages and the amount of local jobs.

“Ann Arbor’s diverse group of independent restaurants, retail shops, musicians, artists, and professional services make up the downtown community you know and love,” reads the campaign. “COVID-19 has changed how we live, and we have to make an effort to ensure it doesn’t hurt the places we cherish. Help us preserve the personality and spirit of Ann Arbor by showing your love to the community. Please shop, eat, and drink (in) downtown Ann Arbor.”

ShowYourLoveA2 is also holding a photo contest. To enter, follow the campaign on Instagram at @ShowYourLoveA2 and share a photo of what you love downtown with the hashtag #ShowYourLoveA2. The campaign will be giving away a weekly $50 gift card from a downtown business of the winner’s choice.

To learn more, visit ShowYourLoveA2.org.