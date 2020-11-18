St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor named within top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in US

ANN ARBOR, Mich – Fortune and IBM Watson Health have named St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor one of the 50 best cardiovascular hospitals in the United States.

The ranking comes from the annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study, which highlights top-performing cardiovascular hospitals.

This year, the study looked at publicly available data from 980 U.S. hospitals offering cardiovascular services.

It is the third year in a row that St. Joe’s has been recognized by the study, and the hospital’s 11th year receiving the honor.

“Our hospital consistently ranks among the best in the nation when it comes to caring for the cardiovascular needs of those we serve,” said Alonzo Lewis, president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston in a release.

“In a year of unrelenting challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus, our doctors, nurses and support staff have risen up to deliver on our promise of providing remarkable care to patients. I am extremely proud of each and every member of our team, and humbled that so many patients choose St. Joe’s for their cardiovascular care.”

The 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals 2021 study looked at eight measures and data from short-term, acute care, non-federal US hospitals providing comprehensive cardiovascular services.

Hospitals named within the top 50 had better survival rates, fewer patient complications, lower patient expenses, shorter lengths of stay and lower 30-day mortality and readmission rates, according to the study.

Other hospitals on the list include Kettering Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Rochester, McLaren Macomb and McLaren Northern Michigan.

St. Joe’s was also on Fortune and IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals list earlier in the year.

Find out more about the study here.