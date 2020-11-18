27ºF

These Ann Arbor eateries are serving up Thanksgiving dinner

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Not sure what to whip up this Thanksgiving? Let Ann Arbor’s restaurants do that work for you.

Although holiday gatherings will be smaller this year, that doesn’t mean cooking a whole Thanksgiving menu isn’t any less stressful.

To help relieve a bit of that holiday cooking pressure, many eateries have put together Thanksgiving menus or specials. They’ll make dinner or dessert so you don’t accidentally burn the bird or forget the cranberry sauce.

Here’s a cornucopia of 16 Ann Arbor eateries with Thanksgiving specials:

Detroit Street Filling Station

Eat Catering & Carry-out

Fresh Forage

Gandy Dancer

Knight’s Steakhouse

LaLa’s

Mediterrano

Miss Kim

Paesano Restaurant

Ricewood

Sava’s

Spencer

Weber’s Restaurant

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms

Zingerman’s Delicatessen

Zingerman’s Roadhouse

Did we miss one? Let us know!

