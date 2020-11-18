These Ann Arbor eateries are serving up Thanksgiving dinner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Not sure what to whip up this Thanksgiving? Let Ann Arbor’s restaurants do that work for you.

Although holiday gatherings will be smaller this year, that doesn’t mean cooking a whole Thanksgiving menu isn’t any less stressful.

To help relieve a bit of that holiday cooking pressure, many eateries have put together Thanksgiving menus or specials. They’ll make dinner or dessert so you don’t accidentally burn the bird or forget the cranberry sauce.

Here’s a cornucopia of 16 Ann Arbor eateries with Thanksgiving specials:

Did we miss one? Let us know!

