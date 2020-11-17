Metro Detroit restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, catering during COVID

With Thanksgiving around the corner, and so many local businesses in need of support during COVID-19, many families may consider ordering in for the holiday.

Restaurants in Michigan will be closed for dine-in service this Thanksgiving holiday, in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions issued by MDHHS. But many are still offering to-go packages, and it’s a great way to support your local diner.

Detroit

Rose’s Fine Foods: The Detroit brunch staple is offering a Thanksgiving to-go menu that includes a chicken dinner with sides and add-on desserts. You can pre-order here.

Chartreuse Kitchen and Cocktails: This Woodward Avenue restaurant is offering Thanksgiving feasts for up to 8 people. You can check out the packages and pre-order here.

Lady of the House: Orders at this award-winning Corktown spot must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 22. Packages including roasted chicken or turkey feasts, along with desserts and sides. More info here.

Pink FlaminGo To Go: Right next to Palmer Park, this eatery is offering $35.00 Thanksgiving dinners with additional sides and desserts. You can pre-order here.

Andiamo: Available at all restaurant locations, Andiamo is offering Thanksgiving feast packages for 4-6 people and for 12-15 people. You can browse the menu and order here.

San Morello: This Shinola Hotel restaurant is offering Thanksgiving Day feasts for about $85 per person. Pre order and check out the menu here.

Flowers of Vietnam: This Southwest Detroit spot is offering a twist on your Thanksgiving meal, serving 4-6 people. Pre-order here.

Around Metro Detroit

Voyager: This Ferndale seafood paradise is offering large seafood dashes and some sides, if you’re looking to switch it up from turkey. Pre-order by Nov. 20.

Gandy Dancer: This Ann Arbor restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving feast package that feeds 10-12 people, with a 20 pound turkey and several sides with desserts. Pre-order here, by Nov. 22.

Camp Ticonderoga: This Troy establishment offers an array of options for a Thanksgiving takeout meal. Check it out here.

Ernie’s Mediterranean Room: This longtime Clinton Township eatery offers curbside pickup for turkey dinners with all the fixings, along with a take-home and finish turkey dinner. Pre-order here.

Simple Palate: This Warren restaurant offers Thanksgiving meals and catering for curbside pickup. Check out the options and order here.

Waves Chill & Grill Restaurant: Located in St. Clair Shores, this restaurant is offering unique spins on holiday favorites, including some vegetarian options. Pre-order here.

Vintage House: Curbside Thanksgiving feasts are available at this Fraser catering and banquet hall. Packages range from meals for five -- and up to 15 people. More info here.

Want to be added?

We’ll be updating this list -- so please reach out to me if you’d like to be added. (We also remove restaurants who are sold out or who have passed the pre-order deadline)