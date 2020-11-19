Annual Rockin’ for the Hungry fund drive in Ann Arbor goes virtual

ANN ARBOR – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Food Gatherers, ann arbor’s 107one and Kroger are preparing for their annual fund drive Rockin’ for the Hungry, which kicks off each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving -- also known as Giving Tuesday.

Normally, the five-day event sees 107one hosts “freezin’ for a reason” outside Kroger on Maple Rd. interviewing community partners and nonprofits, but due to COVID-19 the event will be moving online this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many residents in Washtenaw County to go hungry for the first time in their lives. As the holiday season approaches, local food pantries will be a source of nourishment for those in need.

“While Rockin’ may look different this year, one thing remains the same, no one in our community should go hungry,” Eileen Spring, President and CEO of Food Gatherers said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased food insecurity in our community and many of our neighbors are facing hunger for the first time. When you make a gift during Rockin’, you will support our county-wide network of 170 partner programs and agencies distributing food to anyone who needs it.”

This year, Rockin’ for the Hungry aims to virtually raise enough funds for 30,000 emergency food boxes to help keep plates full in the community.

Local donors including the Harold & Kay Peplau Family Fund and the estate of Irene Fast will be matching gifts 1:1.

Catch the five-day broadcast of the virtual event Dec. 1-5 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Want to make a donation? Here’s how:

Online: www.foodgatherers.org/rockin

By phone: call 734-606-0753

By text: text ROCKIN to 734-888-9676

By mail: checks made out to Food Gatherers (write Rockin’ in the memo line) can be mailed to PO Box 131037, Ann Arbor, MI 48113

