TheRide announces Thanksgiving service changes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, Nov. 26, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) will not offer any of its fixed-route bus service, FlexRide East/West or A-Ride services during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Temporary service plans will resume on Friday, Nov. 27, according to a release.

Community members needing to get around that Thursday can use TheRide’s FlexRide Holiday Service -- a shared-ride service that operates on designated holidays.

Rides usually cost $5 per person but are discounted to $2.50 for seniors with an AAATA GoldRide card and for persons with disabilities with an A-Ride identification card. Those with a valid go!pass will pay $3, according to the release.

The holiday service will operate from 6 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. Trips can be taken to designated areas in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti and

Find designated FlexRide Holiday Service areas here.

Due to the holiday, TheRide’s FlexRide Late Night Service will operate during the following times:

9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 to 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26

9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26 to 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27

Reservations for the Holiday and Late Night FlexRide services can be made through the MODE Car app or by calling 734-528-5432. Reservations stop after 5:15 a.m. Mondays to Fridays and after 6:45 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Both the Blake Transit Center and TheRide’s Main Office will also be closed on Nov. 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Ypsilanti Transit Center remains temporarily closed.

Face masks are required while waiting for TheRide buses and while riding the bus. Public transportation users are asked to limit their travel to only essential trips and maintain a six-foot distance as much as possible.

Fares can be purchased through a contactless mobile ticketing app called EZfare, instead of through exchanging money and passes.