City of Ann Arbor seeks input on new pedestrian project in Bandemer Park area

ANN ARBOR – Having just completed the Allen Creek Railroad Berm Project, the city of Ann Arbor is now setting its sights on the creation of a new pedestrian tunnel beneath the railroad near Bandemer Park.

City officials and Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission staff will hold a public online meeting Wednesday, Dec. 2 to share project goals, refined design based on feedback from residents and the feasibility study recommendations. They will also open up the meeting for public comment after their presentation.

City and county officials will also share a proposal to extend the Border-to-Border Trail through Barton Nature Area.

The hourlong meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To join, click here. Passcode: pedestrian.

For more information about the project, click here.

