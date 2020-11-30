Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor temporarily closes in-person operations due to COVID-19

ANN ARBOR – Literati Bookstore has temporarily closed its in-store and curbside operations “due to COVID,” according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

As of Saturday, the bookstore has been closed, however the post says it is still shipping direct from its distributor.

Literati was the first business in downtown Ann Arbor to voluntarily close its doors “indefinitely” on March 13, days after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Michigan.

“In the interest of public heath and safety, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our store to the public, indefinitely, effective immediately,” the owners announced on Facebook at the time. “We are concerned about our community and our staff safety.”

Due to COVID, all curbside and in-store operations are temporarily closed as of 10am, Sat, Nov 28. If you have a... Posted by Literati Bookstore on Saturday, November 28, 2020

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Since then, the bookshop has been dependent on online sales and a GoFundMe to survive. Its GoFundMe reached its $100,000 goal just two days after launching. Today, it stands at $128,537.

“I want to be clear that Hilary and I are not seeing a dime of any of this,” co-owner Mike Gustafson wrote on the campaign page. “This is all to pay our liabilities now and going forward: Rent, bills, payroll.”

Literati hopes to reopen curbside pick up soon.

For more information, visit www.literatibookstore.com.