Coach at Ann Arbor’s Huron High School launches fundraiser to rebuild football program

ANN ARBOR – Huron High School’s football team is turning to the community to help raise funds for its program.

In 2019, Huron broke its 39-game losing streak -- the longest losing streak in the state -- under the leadership of new head coach Antaiwn Mack. In the 2020 season, the River Rats went 3-2, which included the first victory over Pioneer High School in 18 years.

Success on the field aside, Mack said the program is in dire need of funds.

“Our program is solely run on fundraising efforts of our coaching staff, parents and fans,” said Mack.

Once the pandemic hit, and with in-person events off the table, Mack decided to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

“COVID really put a damper on fundraising and sports as a whole,” he said. “Everyone is going through adversity right now and trying to manage the situation.”

The locker room at Huron High School. (Antaiwn Mack)

Huron's head coach says the team's equipment needs to be replaced. (Antaiwn Mack)

According to the fundraising campaign, the team is in need of new uniforms, new equipment, technology and locker room renovations. Mack estimates the program needs $60,000 to cover those costs.

To date, the campaign has raised $5,243.

Huron High School players on the field at Saline High School on Nov. 6, 2020. (Antaiwn Mack)

A major point of pride for Coach Mack is helping his players advance to play at the collegiate level.

“One of my biggest things is that I want to get as many young men as I can to the next level, help them get their educations paid for and help save their families money,” he said. “We had a kid last year receive a full ride worth $280,000. He’s not going to have student loans, and he’ll be able to go right into his career debt free.”

To learn more about the program and to make a donation, click here.