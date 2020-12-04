42ºF

U-M’s Matthaei-Nichols to launch #everydayoutdoors challenge on Sunday

Can you complete each day’s adventures?

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Matthaei-Nichols wants families to get outside and enjoy nature this month.
Matthaei-Nichols wants families to get outside and enjoy nature this month. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan’s Matthaei-Nichols botanical gardens and arboretum is launching a fun new campaign on Sunday to encourage families to enjoy the outdoors this month.

Its #everydayoutdoors campaign challenges families to complete a series of outdoor activities like rolling down hills, finding animal tracks and foraging for acorns.

“The campaign is part of our effort to urge families to get outside every day, no matter the weather, to observe and engage with nature,” read an announcement. “These easy, low-barrier activities don’t require a garden or a defined space. The only thing you need to do is get outside!”

Every Day Outdoors challenge activities for December 2020.
Every Day Outdoors challenge activities for December 2020. (University of Michigan Matthaei-Nichols)

Share your photos with @matthaeinichols on Instagram with the hashtag #everydayoutdoors.

Enjoy the winter fun!

