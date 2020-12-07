35ºF

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Dec. 2

Olivia Antonette Jones last seen in Ypsilanti Township

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Olivia Antonette Jones has been missing since Dec. 2.
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 14-year-old Olivia Antonette Jones who was last seen leaving her home at 1215 Share Ave. in Ypsilanti Township on Wednesday.

Jones is described as biracial, is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red sweatpants and a jean jacket.

She was last seen entering an unknown white sedan at approximately 2:05 p.m.

If you have any information about this person's location, please contact 911 or our tip line.

Posted by Washtenaw Sheriff on Friday, December 4, 2020

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 734-973-7711.

