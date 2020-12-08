Ann Arbor companies organize community relief fund

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Several Ann Arbor companies have joined together to contribute to a relief fund for Washtenaw County community members in need.

Organized by Ann Arbor Entrepreneurs Fund (A2EF), all of the money gathered by the fund will be given to local organizations that supply individuals and families with food and other basic necessities, according to a newsletter.

Food distribution organizations, like Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers, have worked overtime as the number of community members experiencing food insecurity has dramatically increased. In October, Food Gatherers and its partner agencies reported a 30-300% rise in visitors since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Among those giving to the 2020 Relief Fund are Ann Arbor-based companies Censys, RXA, Strata Oncology, Renaissance VC and Duo. The Censys donation, made up of money that would have gone to company holiday parties and gifts in a normal year, will provide 1,000 meals, according to the newsletter.

The relief fund will remain active until Friday, Dec. 11. Once the donation window closes, funds will be distributed to organizations in time for the holiday season.

While the relief fund is organized for Ann Arbor’s large and small businesses, community individuals can also donate.

Donate here by selecting the 2020 Relief Fund.

More about Ann Arbor Entrepreneurs Fund

A2EF is a collective of area entrepreneurs, founders and startups pledging to enrich Washtenaw County and help the local community. Learn more about the collective at a2entrepreneursfund.org.