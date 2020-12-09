Ann Arbor Rec & Ed introduces mini-term classes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Keep the winter blues at bay with a new, at-home fitness routine.

Ann Arbor’s Recreation & Education is now offering shorter, mini-term fitness, yoga and early childhood classes online.

Community members can sign up for weight training, cardio dance and pilates, Zumba, cardio drumming and belly dance classes. Therapeutic yoga, chair yoga, yoga flow and Iyengar Yoga classes will also be offered in the mini-term format.

Each class cost between $29 to $65. Mini-term classes only meet for two to four weeks, a significantly shorter weekly time commitment than Rec & Ed’s other classes.

While most classes are intended for adults, some are open to high school students.

Classes begin in late December or early January and continue until mid or late-January.

Here’s the mini-term schedule so far:

Find more information or register, visit the Rec & Ed website.