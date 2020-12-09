Ann Arbor’s TheRide announces holiday schedule changes

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority announced it will not operate its services on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2021 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

These services include its fixed-route bus service, FlexRide East/West and A-ride services.

Fixed-route bus service will end early on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). On both days, the last buses will depart the Blake Transit Center at 6:45 p.m. and the last bus will arrive at the Ypsilanti Transit Center at 7 p.m.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, TheRide’s Main Office at 2700 S. Industrial Highway and the Blake Transit Center will be open for transactions. Both buildings will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2021.

The shared-ride FlexRide Holiday Service is $5 per person on holidays and operates within designated areas of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Persons with disabilities with an A-Ride identification card and seniors with an AAATA GoldRide card may ride for $2.50. Passengers with a valid go!pass can ride for $3.

FlexRide Holiday Service will be operating from 6 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day:

FlexRide Late Night Service hours during the holidays:

7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 to 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 25

7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 to 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1

Reservations for both the holiday and late night services can be made via the MODE Car App or by calling 734-528-5432. Reservations can be made Monday through Friday and stop at 5:15 a.m. or 5 a.m. for trips outside of Ann Arbor. On Saturday and Sunday, reservations can be made until 6:15 a.m. or 6 a.m. for trips outside of Ann Arbor.

In order to ensure the health and safety of its riders and employees, TheRide reminds everyone to observe the following measures:

Face masks are required while waiting for a bus and riding the bus

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick, if possible. This helps prevent spreading your illness to others

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands often to help keep germs away. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Maintain social distancing guidelines

Reduce travel to essential trips only

For more information on TheRide’s routes, schedules and detours, call 734-996-0400 or visit TheRide.org.