Salvation Army holding Toy Drive in Ann Arbor on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – The Salvation Army in Washtenaw County is in urgent need of toy donations for its Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The need for holiday assistance has risen in the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have over 1,000 children that are in need of toys in our county,” Salvation Army’s Washtenaw County Coordinator Major Kris Wood wrote A4 via email. “This is a significant increase over the past years and we need everyone to do whatever they can to help us.”

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its center at 100 Arbana Dr., volunteers will be collecting Christmas toys in reception barrels to be distributed to children throughout the county.

People are asked to bring new, unwrapped gifts to donate.