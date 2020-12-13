More downtown road closures to hit Ann Arbor Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two streets in downtown Ann Arbor will be closed on Monday, complicating your commute and rerouting traffic.

Here’s what will be closed:

South Main Street

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, South Main Street between East William Street and Packard Street will be closed to vehicle traffic for utility work.

Detoured Northbound traffic will go east onto Packard Street, north on South Fourth Avenue, west on East William Street and return to South Main Street. City traffic heading south will be detoured east on East William Street, head south on South Fourth Avenue, west on Packard Street and return to South Main Street.

Businesses will still be accessible, according to a city of Ann Arbor notice. Pedestrians will need to walk on the west side of South Main Street.

The closure is anticipated to end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

East Madison Street

Starting at 9 a.m. East Madison Street will be closed from South Main Street to South Fifth Avenue for work on the sewer line.

Traffic heading east will be rerouted north on Main Street and southeast on Packard Street. Westbound traffic will head northwest on Packard Street then south on Main Street.

Local traffic will have access to the area but will be detoured, according to the notice from the city of Ann Arbor. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained but may be detoured by the contractor as needed.

The closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

