Michigan Medicine: Employee COVID vaccinations starting today

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Medicine is planning to start vaccinating its health system workers on Monday.

A health system spokeswoman released a statement Monday morning saying the health system has received about 1,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. They plan to start vaccinating groups of employees on Tuesday, but will start with a small number on Monday.

Here’s the statement:

“Michigan Medicine has mobilized its best and brightest faculty and staff, many of whom are leaders in their respective fields, to develop and execute a robust vaccine distribution program. Michigan Medicine has received approximately 1,950 doses today, Monday Dec. 14. We plan to vaccinate groups of employees tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 15. We also expect to do a small number of vaccinations today. We will provide photos, video and a news release later this afternoon.

Michigan Medicine has about 28,000 employees, so this first shipment is a limited supply. We have implemented a phased approach for our employees consistent with recommended guidelines from federal and state health agencies. We will ramp up the volume of vaccinations as early as next week, depending on supply.”