Metro Detroit COVID vaccine rollout plan: Follow updates here

Michigan will receive about 84,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first round.

The doses are being delivered to places that are capable of storing them at extremely low temperatures -- 48 hospitals and 12 different health departments.

Here we have a running list of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans from Metro Detroit health departments and hospitals:

Health departments

Wayne County:

The Wayne County Health Department is holding a virtual news conference at 11 a.m. Monday. They plan to share what they know about the COVID-19 vaccines and the county’s distribution plan. You can watch that right here on ClickOnDetroit.

Detroit Health Department:

The city of Detroit has selected the TCF Center’s parking garage as a primary site for drive-up COVID-19 vaccinations. The city is also working on another site at a parking garage near Comerica Park. Mayor Mike Duggan hopes to vaccinate 5,000 people a day. It’s too early to say when this will actually happen as the city waits for more information.

Macomb County:

The Macomb County Health Department said Sunday they don’t expect COVID-19 vaccines until midweek. They are expecting 2,000 doses for the first batch which will go to the EMS workers -- there are 1,800 in the county.

Oakland County:

The Oakland County Health Division is expecting to get COVID-19 vaccinations some time this week, but don’t know the exact day. When they get it, they hope to start giving it out the next day to the people in the first phase -- view the phases plan here.

Washtenaw County:

The Washtenaw County Health Department is expecting to get the vaccinations some time this week, but don’t know the exact day. When they get it, they hope to start giving it out the next day to the people in the first phase.

Hospitals

Beaumont hospitals:

Beaumont has not heard when their shipment is arriving, but the hospital systems thinks they will be able to move quickly in giving shots once it does as they have been preparing for a while now.

Beaumont is estimating they will get about 1,000 doses in the first batch. They expect to move to 14,000 Pfizer vaccine doses a week as production kicks into high gear. They have about 11,000 frontline workers who need vaccines, so a lottery was done and the first 1,000 know who they are.

Henry Ford hospitals:

The Henry Ford Health System said it has only been told to expect delivery sometime between Tuesday and Thursday and, of course, they are waiting for an update. They expect all five hospitals to receive 975 doses. This includes Henry Ford Detroit, Henry Ford Wyandotte, Henry Ford Macomb, Henry Ford West Bloomfield and Henry Ford Jackson.