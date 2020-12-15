Value City Furniture hiring for Ann Arbor location opening in March

ANN ARBOR – Value City Furniture will be taking over two former Loves Furniture locations in Metro Detroit and is doing a push this week to hire 65 new positions.

The following locations are slated to open in early March 2021:

Ann Arbor: 425 E. Eisenhower Pkwy

Westland: 8300 N. Wayne Rd.

Value City Furniture will be hosting a hiring event on Dec. 18 in Novi, Michigan to fill the positions, which include assistant manager, sales manager, warehouse and home furnishing consultant.

The open interviews will take place at Value City Furniture in Novi at 43620 W. Oaks Dr. during the following times:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This year, Value City Furniture has taken over six new locations across the state of Michigan, all of which were former ArtVan stores. The openings saw the creation of more than 225 jobs statewide. According to an announcement, Value City Furniture is committed to hiring former ArtVan and Love’s employees.

“We were saddened to learn that Love’s was closing some of its doors,” John Schottenstein, president of VCF said in a statement. “This has been a tough time for retailers, especially in the wake of COVID-19. When ArtVan seized operations we were able to take over six of their former locations across Michigan and retain many of their team members.

“We hope to be able to follow suit in this case. We love being here in Detroit and its surrounding areas. Everyone at Value City Furniture is looking forward to continuing to help Michiganders who may be in need of a new career or even looking for new furnishings for their homes.”

Masks or facial coverings are required for those attending the hiring event. Six-feet social distancing protocols will also be enforced throughout the day.

Applicants should bring several copies of their resumes.

Registration is not required to attend. For more information and to learn more about open positions, visit VCF’s hiring page.