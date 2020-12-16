Ann Arbor’s Workit Health raises $12 million in Series B funding round

Workit Health co-founders Robin McIntosh and Lisa McLaughlin. This is the first time the Ann Arbor-based company has been honored with a FastTrack Award.

ANN ARBOR – Workit Health, a virtual provider of substance use disorder care, announced Tuesday it raised $12 million in its latest funding round led by FirstMark Capital.

Other investors in the Series B round include Blue Cross and Blue Shield Venture Partners, GingerBread Capital, Lux Capital and actor Rob Lowe, a leading advocate for mental health and recovery.

Workit Health serves individuals, employers and healthcare organizations with its evidence-based telemedicine addiction care.

“The demand for telemedicine care accelerated with COVID-19, but providing quality addiction treatment to people in the privacy of their home has been our priority at Workit Health since day one,” Robin McIntosh, Workit Health’s co-founder and co-CEO, said in a statement. “With Workit Health, it’s easier than ever before to take the first step towards recovery, and we’re excited to use this round of funding to bring our holistic and evidence-based care to more Americans.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimates that only 1 in 10 people in the United States struggling with substance use disorder receive the treatment they need.

Workit Health’s online and phone apps powered by its clinical care teams have shown to be more successful than traditional treatment programs, according to a news release. People at all stages of addiction recovery can access Workit’s nonjudgmental and personalized programs.

“Robin and Lisa’s commitment to Workit Health’s success goes beyond what is typically described as mission-driven. It’s deeply personal,” Beth Ferreira, general partner at FirstMark Capital said in a statement. “They both experienced the challenges associated with recovery in the US and are uniquely positioned to create a program to address the issues that many people face when struggling with addiction.

“Robin and Lisa understand the journey and what it takes to build the necessary trust with their participants. We are excited to lead this Series B investment and help them realize their vision for democratizing access to addiction treatment for all.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with the FirstMark Capital team to change the way people receive addiction care. Our mission is to simplify treatment, but also to offer an improved experience,” Lisa McLaughlin, Workit Health’s co-founder and co-CEO said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with Rob Lowe to raise awareness about the issue of addiction and help the country understand that expert support is just a click away.”

McIntosh and McLaughlin met in recovery over a decade ago. They partnered with clinicians, technologists and counselors to fix what they believed was a broken addiction treatment system and built a digital recovery program that is easy to access anywhere, anytime.

Since 2015, the company has undergone massive growth to include 150 employees, nationwide therapy and medically-assisted treatment available in five states.