Here’s the lineup for January’s virtual Ann Arbor Folk Festival

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The Accidentals. (The Accidentals)

ANN ARBOR – The Ark has announced the lineup for the 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival - At Home to be held on Jan. 29 and 30.

For the first time ever, the event has shifted to a virtual format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Normally held at University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium, the annual event is also a fundraiser for the local nonprofit music venue.

Presented by The Ark and Ford Motor Company Fund, each night a series of well-known and up-and-coming artists will play 20-40 minute sets that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

The 2021 Ann Arbor Folk Fest will be held online. (The Ark)

2021 Folk Fest lineup:

Friday, Jan. 29:

  • Raul Malo
  • Colin Hay
  • Alan Doyle
  • The War and Treaty
  • Joe Pug
  • Glen Phillips
  • Amythyst Kiah
  • The Accidentals - direct from The Ark’s stage

Saturday, Jan. 30:

  • Robert Earl Keen
  • Bruce Cockburn
  • Dar Williams
  • George Winston
  • Vance Gilbert
  • Dom Flemons
  • Matt Andersen
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • The RFD Boys - direct from The Ark’s stage

Additional artists will be added to the lineup and the program is subject to change.

Tickets

Member pre-sale

Ark annual members can enjoy discounted tickets through Dec. 17. Member pricing includes:

  • Single night passes: $20 livestream only; Silver Bundle $60 livestream + exclusive #arkfamily festival shirt; Gold Bundle $110 all benefits of Silver + festival branded mask; Platinum Bundle $225 all benefits of Gold + festival mug and poster; Benefactor Bundle $450 all benefits of Platinum + snack basket.
  • 2-night Series passes: $37.50 livestream only; Silver Series Bundle $115 livestream + 2 exclusive #arkfamily festival shirts; Gold Series Bundle $200 all benefits of Silver Series + 2 festival branded masks; Platinum Series Bundle $400 all benefits of Gold Series + 2 festival mugs and one poster; Benefactor Series Bundle $800 all benefits of Platinum + 2 snack baskets.

Public sale

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 18. Public pricing includes:

  • Single night passes: $25 livestream only; Silver Bundle $75 livestream + exclusive #arkfamily festival shirt; Gold Bundle $125 all benefits of Silver + festival branded mask; Platinum Bundle $250 all benefits of Gold + festival mug and poster; Benefactor Bundle $500 all benefits of Platinum + snack basket.
  • 2-night Series passes: $45 livestream only; Silver Series Bundle $135 livestream + 2 exclusive #arkfamily festival shirts; Gold Series Bundle $225 all benefits of Silver Series + 2 festival branded masks; Platinum Series Bundle $450 all benefits of Gold Series + 2 festival mugs and one poster; Benefactor Series Bundle $900 all benefits of Platinum + 2 snack baskets.

A tax-deductible contribution to The Ark is included in all ticket bundles.

To become an Ark member, call 734-761-1800.

For more information about tickets and The Ark, visit www.theark.org.

