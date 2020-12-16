Here’s the lineup for January’s virtual Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR – The Ark has announced the lineup for the 44th Ann Arbor Folk Festival - At Home to be held on Jan. 29 and 30.
For the first time ever, the event has shifted to a virtual format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Normally held at University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium, the annual event is also a fundraiser for the local nonprofit music venue.
Presented by The Ark and Ford Motor Company Fund, each night a series of well-known and up-and-coming artists will play 20-40 minute sets that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.
2021 Folk Fest lineup:
Friday, Jan. 29:
- Raul Malo
- Colin Hay
- Alan Doyle
- The War and Treaty
- Joe Pug
- Glen Phillips
- Amythyst Kiah
- The Accidentals - direct from The Ark’s stage
Saturday, Jan. 30:
- Robert Earl Keen
- Bruce Cockburn
- Dar Williams
- George Winston
- Vance Gilbert
- Dom Flemons
- Matt Andersen
- Sierra Ferrell
- The RFD Boys - direct from The Ark’s stage
Additional artists will be added to the lineup and the program is subject to change.
Tickets
Member pre-sale
Ark annual members can enjoy discounted tickets through Dec. 17. Member pricing includes:
- Single night passes: $20 livestream only; Silver Bundle $60 livestream + exclusive #arkfamily festival shirt; Gold Bundle $110 all benefits of Silver + festival branded mask; Platinum Bundle $225 all benefits of Gold + festival mug and poster; Benefactor Bundle $450 all benefits of Platinum + snack basket.
- 2-night Series passes: $37.50 livestream only; Silver Series Bundle $115 livestream + 2 exclusive #arkfamily festival shirts; Gold Series Bundle $200 all benefits of Silver Series + 2 festival branded masks; Platinum Series Bundle $400 all benefits of Gold Series + 2 festival mugs and one poster; Benefactor Series Bundle $800 all benefits of Platinum + 2 snack baskets.
Public sale
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 18. Public pricing includes:
- Single night passes: $25 livestream only; Silver Bundle $75 livestream + exclusive #arkfamily festival shirt; Gold Bundle $125 all benefits of Silver + festival branded mask; Platinum Bundle $250 all benefits of Gold + festival mug and poster; Benefactor Bundle $500 all benefits of Platinum + snack basket.
- 2-night Series passes: $45 livestream only; Silver Series Bundle $135 livestream + 2 exclusive #arkfamily festival shirts; Gold Series Bundle $225 all benefits of Silver Series + 2 festival branded masks; Platinum Series Bundle $450 all benefits of Gold Series + 2 festival mugs and one poster; Benefactor Series Bundle $900 all benefits of Platinum + 2 snack baskets.
A tax-deductible contribution to The Ark is included in all ticket bundles.
To become an Ark member, call 734-761-1800.
For more information about tickets and The Ark, visit www.theark.org.