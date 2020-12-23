State Theatre in Ann Arbor opens to private screenings

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Big screen buffs can now rent Ann Arbor’s State Theatre for family (or pod) movie night.

The art deco theater reopened to audiences for private screenings on Monday, based on guidance by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

For a minimum rental period of three hours, up to 26 people can reserve theaters and watch a movie of their choice from the theater’s in-house list (or their own), according to the Michigan Theater Foundation.

The base rental fee the theater for $125 per hour and includes managerial help, custodial services, a film screening and some licensing fees.

During the rental period audiences must wear masks, even when seated, and no food or drinks are allowed. Staff will also perform a health screening for contact tracing purposes on every participant before they enter the building for their rental

Social distancing in both the theater and lobby will be enforced.

Learn more about rentals here or make a reservation here.

The State Theatre is at 233 S. State St.

